Tanya Fish makes stuff because she can’t help it. Formerly in UK schools teaching maths, physics, and shouting loudly at paperwork, she’s now a crew member at Pimoroni, making learning materials for schools and workshops, and lasering all the things.
Tanya Fish makes stuff because she can’t help it. Formerly in UK schools teaching maths, physics, and shouting loudly at paperwork, she’s now a crew member at Pimoroni, making learning materials for schools and workshops, and lasering all the things.
Mike Senese is the Executive Editor of Make: magazine. He is also a TV host, starring in various engineering and science shows for Discovery Channel, including Punkin Chunkin, How Stuff Works, and Catch It Keep It.
An avid maker, Mike spends his spare time tinkering with remote-control aircraft, doing amateur woodworking, and attempting to cook the perfect pizza.
Mike Senese is the Executive Editor of Make: magazine. He is also a TV host, starring in various engineering and science shows for Discovery Channel, including Punkin Chunkin, How Stuff Works, and Catch It Keep It.
An avid maker, Mike spends his spare time tinkering with remote-control aircraft, doing amateur woodworking, and attempting to cook the perfect pizza.
Jordan has spent much of his life writing about his many geeky pastimes. He's particularly passionate about indie game design and Japanese art, but loves interacting with creators from all walks of life.
Jordan has spent much of his life writing about his many geeky pastimes. He's particularly passionate about indie game design and Japanese art, but loves interacting with creators from all walks of life.
Friday, May 18 — Maker Faire Bay Area is here! Get a sneak peek today at all the must-see exhibits and makers. We’ll be updating this post regularly throughout the weekend, so check back soon.
And don’t forget to check out the Maker Faire Live Stream on Saturday and Sunday with plenty of exhibits, maker projects, stage presentations, and more!
Learn to solder and make a glowing Maker Faire pin. –Kitty, 5:22pm
Turn the handles on these 3D printed cams…
…and you can jiggle a laser pointer to make figures on the wall! –Tanya, 4:45pm
Halloween in May aka the Vallero brothers have some deliciously terrifying ghosts that chase you round the Dark Room.
Halloween comes early to this booth. Spooky in the light. Terrifying in the dark. –Mike, 4:45pm
Leftovers of Maker Faires past can be found in a few surprising places. –Mike, 4:43pm
TubbyWubby stick-and-stuff critter kits teach you how to sew through cute projects. –Kitty, 4:32pm
Kuri robot responds to phone and voice control. It takes 5 second videos at home and can be trained to know what types of videos are liked the most. It plays music, too. –Kitty, 4:26pm
It also has touch sensors on the head, so it responds with cute faces. –Kitty, 4:26pm
Love the step-by-step guides on the Airagami stand — they’re building a whole castle out of balloons, and you can help them! –Tanya, 4:26pm
Berbawy Makers from Irvington High School have so many projects — their school Fab Lab has an astounding 13 3D printers. –Tanya, 4:17pm
More of Berbawy Makers’ setup. –Tanya, 4:14pm
One minute hands-on project with Dremel. –Kitty, 4:08pm
Dremel’s got a huge booth and intuitive handsome activities. –Kitty, 4:06pm
Finally saw the IBM Quantum Computing 50-qubit prototype at MakerFaire! Learned so much about superconducting quantum computers from the researchers here. Will be back for the talk at 12 tomorrow! –Kitty, 4pm
Found Shorey Designs 3D printing on fabrics in person now! This is something I need to try! –Kitty, 3:28pm
Bose had brought a new set of headphones to the Faire that not only sound great but also teach you how your hearing works. Don’t miss chipmunk mode! –Matt, 3:18pm
Quick shot of Prosthesis coming out of its trailer. I’m excited to see how the the driver actually moves this crazy thing! –Craig, 3:13pm
Particle’s Electron-based interactive conference badge. Displays images of new hardware, monitors environmental sensors and plays simon says. –Kitty, 3:12pm
Steamy Tech Box of Making — Get a box of projects every two months to build something cool. -Kitty, 2:52pm
A packed workshop full of educators have just promised that they will pass on circuit knowledge from Jie Qi of Chibitronics. –Tanya, 2:46pm
Make a DIY microscope with Public Lab, using old webcams and household materials, then go explore your microscopic world. People are using these to discover air pollution particulates, ocean micro plastics, algae blooms in creeks, and more. –Keith, 2:39pm
Explore your senses in the Dark Room at Maker Faire. This project allows the user to visualize sound waves with small foam balls. –Matt, 2:31pm
Gorgeous LED piano from ElectroMage. –Kitty, 2:14
Makey’s here and ready to go! –Jun, 2:34
Poseables: pose life sized models and create your own story. –Tanya, 2:02pm
Build your own Toy-Con Fishing Rod or Piano in the Nintendo Labo Experience, a bunch of clever cardboard controllers for the Nintendo Switch. The Toy-Con Robot backpack looks awesome too! –Keith, 1:38pm
Tapigami keeping students from Hayward Leadership Public School busy. –Tanya, 12:26pm
Everything is made of masking tape! –Tanya, 12:28pm
This giant bear is made from welded together metal junk. –Craig, 9:34am