We try to cover up and coming video makers with the Weekend Watch column, but we’ve never covered anyone as new to the game as The Maker Monster. This beastly builder only has one video to date, posted only ten days ago, but it has already gotten over 5,000 views. He’s also already signed up over 600 subscribers to his nascent channel. Apparently, being a monster who’s also a maker carries a certain appeal.

In The Maker Monster’s first video, he turns a baguette into a kitchen mood light. No, seriously. How long do you think it’ll be before someone slices into this loaf while the light is not on? I don’t think I would want to face a Maker Monster after I’d tried to eat his attention-getting first project.