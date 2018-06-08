Who knows if this laser cutter is going to turn out to be a good product but if the team puts half as much thought and creativity into it as they did making their far out Kickstarter video, the Beambox could be interesting. They are fully funded so if this video makes you want to jump in, you should hurry, there are only five days left in the campaign.
This Kickstarter Video Might Leave You Wondering What You Just Watched
Matt is a community organizer and founder of 3DPPVD, Ocean State Maker Mill, and HackPittsburgh. He is Make's digital fabrication and reviews editor.View more articles by Matt Stultz
By Matt Stultz
Matt is a community organizer and founder of 3DPPVD, Ocean State Maker Mill, and HackPittsburgh. He is Make's digital fabrication and reviews editor.View more articles by Matt Stultz
- Google+
- Digg
- Del
- StumbleUpon
- Tumblr
- VKontakte
- Flattr
- Buffer
- Love This
- Odnoklassniki
- ManageWP.org
- Meneame
- Blogger
- Amazon
- Yahoo Mail
- Gmail
- AOL
- Newsvine
- HackerNews
- Evernote
- MySpace
- Mail.ru
- Viadeo
- Line
- Comments
- Yummly
- SMS
- Viber
- Telegram
- Subscribe
- Skype
- Facebook Messenger
- Kakao
- LiveJournal
- Yammer
- Edgar
Advertisement