In this video, YouTuber MyfordBoy silently runs through the project of duplicating a metal part using 3D printing using a sand mold and casting aluminum. I have done a little small-parts plastic and resin casting in my day, but have never attempted a sand cast. It’s mesemerizing to watch the process.

MyFordBoy first printed the part on a Creality CR10 using PLA and then created a mold using Greensand casting. The PLA is then melted a away in and oven and the 2-part sand box mold is finally prepared for the metal pour. The print is pretty complicated and the resulting aluminum part looks more than viable.