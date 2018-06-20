Tucker Shannon is back again with another very cool laser display. This time, instead of making a two armed plotter, he’s opted to build a turret, which he then connected to Google. Want to know the weather? Just ask Google to fire your laser!

It can be a bit difficult to see the whole mechanism in that dark video above. Here’s a CAD breakdown of the entire system.

You can easily identify the base, two motor drivers, a raspberry pi zero, and two stepper motors. He 3D printed the parts, slapped it all together, and connected it using IFTTT and Adafruit IO.

If you wanted to build your own, you’re in luck. Not only has Tucker shared the info in this gallery and uploaded the files to thingiverse, he’s also made a video showing the full construction.