In this video from Tested, Sean Charlesworth and Jeremy Williams add some special F/X to the amazing Codename: Colosus robot model from Michael Sng. We’ve written about Michael’s work here in the past.

Using an Adafruit soundboard and a small speaker, they added sounds to the lumbering, walking, and weapons-firing model. And using the same e-cigarette/vape pen hack that Seand and Norm used on their Ghostbusters’ ghost trap, they added smoke effects.

As they point out, those stacks on the back of this steampunky beast were just begging to be brought to life with real smoke. As you can see from the build, adding smoke to any model using the guts of an e-cigarette is fairly simple and straight-forward.