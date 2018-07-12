The Fifth Annual DNA Lounge Cocktail Robotics Grand Challenge is this Sunday, bringing out the best competitors in the art of robotics and bartending.

Each year the contestants are full of innovation and creativity. Past entrants who are returning include TikiTron by Dr. Bombay, which mixes eight cocktails from 12 ingredients and delivers them via glasses hidden deep in an active model volcano.

Another elegant robotic creation is the Tea Engine by Catherine, which serves tea from an antique 1920s coffee percolator that is ordered via rotary dial and served in fine China. There is an Arduino Uno in the rotary that reads the pulse dial for one of four options: plain tea, tea with peach schnapps, tea with ginger liquor, and tea with peach and ginger.

Judging criteria is rigid and scientific:

• Style and Grace: How clever, how dapper is that robot of yours?

• Efficiency of Intoxication: Are the drinks it makes good?

• Full-Assery: The opposite of halfassery. Does the infernal device actually work, or do you have to stand there tweaking it constantly?

• This Will End Badly: Extra consideration will be given for terrible ideas and Mad Science.

Check out the show from 2016

Get your tickets early to save $5. For those who just happen to have a drink mixing machine lying around, or are crazy enough to attempt a two-day build, registration is still open!