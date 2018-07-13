It’s that time of year again, when Make:’s team of digital fabrication experts gathers an incredible collection of new machines of all types, and pits them against each other in a three-day-long cage match.

This year’s event is led by Matt Stutlz, one again occurring at Ocean State Maker Mill in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

While the testing itself is private, and the results won’t be announced until Make: vol. 66 (coming out this November — subscribe now to ensure you don’t miss it), the group is hosting an open house from 4-6pm on Sunday evening, July 15, and all are invited.

Details:

Make: Digital Fabrication Shootout Open House

Ocean State Maker Mill

80 Fountain St, Pawtucket, RI 02860

Sunday, July 15, 4pm – 6pm

Parking is free

See you there!