Australian maker and teacher, Gil Poznanski, has been affectionately referred to as the Kosher Tony Stark by his students and maker-mates. While Gil has plenty of projects on his YouTube channel, he also spends a lot of time traveling and building community among makers and educating the public about what the maker movement is and why it’s important.

One of Gil’s efforts at networking with fellow makers and building community is his weekly Makers Monday series. Every Monday, Gil posts a new video where a maker is introduced and asked the same series of questions: How do you define yourself?, The last project you made?, What is your favorite tool?, Your favorite project?, Skill you most want to learn? I love getting this sort of insight from makers. Gil’s series reminds me of one we used to do here on Make:, called 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 Things About…

Gil has done 64 Makers Monday interviews so far. Here is a sampling.