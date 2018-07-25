It has been a year since the game Fortnite has taken the world by storm. To honor that, even if you don’t play Fortnite, you might enjoy these clay sculptures based on the game, by ClayClaim.

Within the game, there are different skins, or characters you can play as. Here, you can see the faithful recreation of a couple of them.

but if you’ve played the game, you know that there are many beloved aspects that stretch far beyond just the characters. There is of course the shopping cart. When you think of “battle” you obviously think shopping carts.

easily one of the most popular levels to battle it out is “tilted towers” recreated in this tiny clay diorama.

there are so many more of these fun little sculpting videos on the ClayClaim channel that you should check out. Of course, they sculpt things other than fortnight, but today is Fortnight’s birthday, so enjoy and battle on!