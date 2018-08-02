If you watch any quantity of maker videos on YouTube, you know that track saws are all the rage these days. What is a track saw? It it sort of a portable table saw. It is a saw that includes guide track that gets clamped down to your workpiece and then a circular saw runs along the track to make perfectly straight, precise cuts. Track saws are mainly used in the field, when you’re away from your table saw, or if you don’t have a table saw. These saws are mainly used for accurately cutting down sheet goods.

A commercial track saw will cost you between $400-700. But you can make a track jig that utilizes your regular circular saw. Here are a couple of videos on how to make your own.