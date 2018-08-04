Do a straw poll of makers, asking them what skills they would most like to learn, and you will more than likely hear “welding,” “blacksmithing,” and “Fusion 360.” These commonly come up on DIYers’ bucket lists of things to learn.

Steve is blacksmith and general maker from the UK who, one year ago, launched Moonshine Metalworks on YouTube to showcase his work. On the channel so far he has done blacksmithing, metalworking, woodworking, and restoration projects. Besides the projects themselves, he has a clever eye for production and a great sense of humor that he brings to the videos. Always encouraging to see that so soon out of the gate.

Here is a sampling of Steve’s videos to date.