After spending much of his life in front of a computer screen, for work and play, Seon decided he wanted to do more things with his hands. “Electronics, woodworking, 3D printing, I don’t care what it is, as long as I’m not staring at a computer screen,” he says in his introductory video. And so, The Unexpected Maker was born.

On his channel, he invites all of us to join him on his journey as he “makes and break projects, discovers new things, and hopefully inspires you to go out and make something too!”

Here is a sampling of the content on Seon’s channel: