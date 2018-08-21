Scott at Essential Craftsman always does such a clear and methodical job of explaining various aspects of tool use and shop practices in his videos. In this video, he runs through 5 essential and extremely useful knots that every maker should know (beyond the common half-hitch, square, and slip knot).

In the video, Scott introduces and demonstrates the bowline, larks-head, sheepshank (aka trucker’s hitch), water knot, fiddle string knot. He doesn’t really show you the steps to creating the knots, but rather focuses on the benefits and application of each knot.

There are plenty of places online that will show you how to tie these knots, such as this index of animated knot tutorials.