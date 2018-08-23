It’s always inspiring and heartening to see makers connect through the YouTube community, develop friendships, and collaborate on projects. It’s been fun to watch the growing friendship between two ridiculously talented and inspiring makers, Anne of All Trades and April Wilkerson. April lives in Texas, Anne in Washington state. Recently, April traveled to Anne’s farm for a week and while there, the two of them built a tiny house together.

There was no power at the site that Anne had chosen for the 8′ x 16′ home, so the two had to use battery-powered tools and carry all of the materials, tools, and supplies through the forest. With the exception of a few things that required more than two people, Anne and April did the entire project by themselves, something that was important to April. It definitely looks like the kind of intense project that would be a great bonding experience. Anne built the home as a place for her mother to stay, hoping that, having her own little living space on Anne’s farm would encourage her to come visit more often.