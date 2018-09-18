The first Kathmandu Mini Maker Faire took place in 2016 after the 2015 earthquake and had a clear humanitarian focus to solve some of the greatest challenges faced by communities there. This year, the Kathmandu Mini Maker Faire (22/23rd September) brings together makers from Nepal and beyond, specifically highlighting global innovations that inspire communities to “Design the Future”. About 20 international makers and over 40 Nepali makers will be showcasing their brilliant work.

Here are the top 5 craziest project to get involved in this year:

Get immersed in Nepali culture and history in the virtual reality booth guiding you through the main Nepali heritage sites. Experience the UNESCO Kathmandu Valley cultural heritage site like never before.

Be droned out. At the start of the event, drones by DroNepal will unleash confetti on an unsuspecting public. Be warned! There will also be a drone flashmob and a drone making workshop.

Paint shipping containers with the help of local artists collective Kaalo. 101. Adults and children will be able to get involved and paint donated shipping containers (also doubling up as offices) and create a live work of art. All materials provided!

Learn about 3D printing of medical supplies with humanitarian non profit organisation Field Ready. After the 2015 earthquake, Field Ready was able to 3D print medical supplies for a cut off health clinic at the foot of the Himalaya.

Imagine the city of the future. In this design and engineering workshop with Sparkle Lab, children will imagine the city of the future. They will develop blueprints and transform them into 3D models using crafting materials, sensors, motors and other electronic components.