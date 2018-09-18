We’re proud to announce that a collection of our best 3D and CNC printing books is now available with StackSocial. From ‘Getting Started With’ texts that outline the essentials of digi-fab technology to advanced project-based volumes that promote hands-on learning, this trove of ebooks would cost hundreds of dollars if purchased separately. You can have them all for just $20.

Here’s a run-down of the books on offer. We hope that you agree that getting this much knowledge for just $20 is a steal.

3D Printing Projects: A collection of projects from a who’s-who of 3D printing experts, including Brook Drumm, James Floyd Kelly, Brian Roe, Steven Bolin, John Edgar Park, John Baichtal, Rick Winscot, Nick Ernst, and Caleb Cotter. Featuring projects contributed by this roster of experienced makers, this book uses 3D printers as a starting point for a number of creative challenges.

Projects include step-by-step instructions and trouble-shooting alerts on projects as varied as a 3D-printed lamp, a ‘50s-style Raygun pen, a smart SkyCam, animatronic eyes, an inverted trike RC, Chauncey the Flower Care Robot (first envisioned in 1913), and more. Some you build from scratch; others take you through the process of modifying a store-bought item. All have free files for download on Github.

Perfect for the intermediate maker with some 3D-printing, soldering, and electronics experience, the projects outlined utilize core maker skills—from electronics to soldering, software to hand assembly—to sharpen your technique, guarantee success, and get you thinking about the next thing you’d like to build.

3D Printing: Based on articles and projects from Make:‘s print and online publications, this book lays out the parameters and essentials of the exciting but sometimes confusing world of 3D printing.

Best of Make, volume 2: This second volume in our Best of Make: series gathers together the best projects published in Make: magazine over the last seven years. Ranging from advice on tools and hacks to step-by-step electronics projects to the exciting world of microcontrollers, this volume covers such personal fabrication technologies as 3D printing and CNC milling; the mechanics of robots and drones; the possibilities of music and audio; new advances in photography and video; plain old fun and games; and the pleasures of crafts and wearable technologies. Fully illustrated and written by such leading Makers as Charles Platt, Limor Fried, Phil Torrone, Becky Stern, Lucas Weakley, Mister Jalopy, and many others, this project compendium offers the ideas you need to know to expand your knowledge as a Maker.

Design for 3D Printing: Written by the principals of France’s Le FabShop, which has extensive experience testing 3D printers and creating digital models for them. From an articulated Makey Robot to a posable elephant model, Samuel N. Bernier and the rest of Le FabShop’s team have created some of the most-printed designs in the 3D printing world. This book uses their work to teach you how to get professional results out of a desktop 3D printer without needing to be trained in design.

Through a series of tutorials and case studies, this book gives you the techniques to turn a product idea into a 3D model and a prototype. Focusing on free design software and affordable technologies, the exercises in this book are the perfect boost to any beginner looking to start designing for 3D printing. Designing for the tool and finding a good tool to fit the design—these are at the core of the product designer’s job, and these are the tools this book will help you master.

Design for CNC: If you have ever assembled IKEA furniture, you understand how a flat box filled with pieces of board can be magically turned into three-dimensional furniture. But why buy one-size-fits-all particleboard furniture from who-knows-where when a CNC machine can empower us to locally fabricate designs made anywhere, using whatever local materials we choose? CNC tools have gotten extremely precise and remarkably cheap. Suddenly, anyone who wants to learn how to can operate a CNC and produce their own made-to-order furniture. This book is an introduction to the fundamentals and techniques for designing in two and three dimensions, with the aim of fabricating furniture projects with large format CNC routers. It also serves as a jumping-off point for further explorations in CNC machining, design, materials, and software workflows.

Perfect for designers, teachers, and makers of all skill levels who want to explore digital fabrication, this book is an essential resource for anyone designing for CNC. It illustrates simple steps toward successful outcomes in your CNC projects and then provides basic principles for you to adapt and translate into your own designs.

Fusion 360 for Makers: We just published this informative book for beginners. Learn how to use Autodesk Fusion 360 to digitally model your own original projects for a 3D printer or a CNC device. Fusion 360 software lets you design, analyze, and print your ideas. Free to students and small businesses alike, it offers solid, surface, organic, direct, and parametric modeling capabilities. With eight easy-to-follow tutorials, it gets you up and running quickly with the goal of creating models for 3D printing and CNC fabrication. Fusion 360 is an appropriate tool for beginners and experienced makers alike.

Getting Started with 3D Printing: Offering a clear roadmap of best practices to successfully bring 3D printing into this home, classroom, or workplace — this practical guide is intended for those who have no prior experience in 3D printing. Helpful if you plan to purchase your own 3D printer and essential if you plan to outsource the printing itself, this book will save you time, money, headaches, and heartaches.

Getting Started with 3D Carving: Unleash your creativity and take your maker skills to a whole new level! 3D carving lets you work with a wide range of durable materials to create almost anything you can imagine. This book guides you through five projects aimed at helping develop valuable skills and useful techniques that you can apply to your own projects. In addition to the hands-on projects, you’ll encounter inspirational projects from some of the greatest makers around. You’ll also learn to use Easel, the free Web-based 3D carving software. Start by downloading the free files that accompany the projects in this book from the Inventables website. While you’re there, you’ll also find the materials you need and even an optional kit to go with all the projects in the book. Designed to build your confidence and experience, the projects and skill builders in this book start easy and increase in complexity. Along the way, you’ll discover what powerful tools 3D carving machines really are.

Getting Started with CNC: Written by the founder of the game-changing Shapeoko project that brought simple, inexpensive CNC machines to the marketplace, this book offers a general introduction for beginners and acts as a handy reference for more experienced users. This book flattens the CNC learning curve, kick-starting the reader’s own journey into personal digital fabrication by offering a basic overview of affordable, hobbyist-level computer-controlled routers. No prior CNC knowledge or experience is required—you don’t even need CNC access to complete the exercises in this book!

Make: Magazine , Volume 60: Our ultimate guide to desktop fabrication for 2018, featuring more than 18 original projects and reviews to over 30 digi-fab machines.

Maker’s Manual: Written by the founders of Milan’s Frankenstein Garage, this collection of essays illuminates aspects about the Maker Movement ranging from its origins to the role of creativity in growing makers to the DIT (Do it Together) aesthetic to the transition into a Maker Pro. Explanations of Arduino, CNC milling, 3D printing, and other modern tools are included. The perfect book for anyone interested in learning more about the Maker Movement, this has been translated from the Italian in concise, easy-to-read language that makes skilling up a pleasure.

Zero to Maker, second edition: Being laid off from an office job turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to maker, inventor, and citizen scientistDavid Lang.

Drawn to the fledgling maker movement, he decided to take the plunge, becoming both a participant in and a chronicler of a social transformation that is still ongoing.

In Zero to Maker, David shares his journey of becoming a maker and, in doing so, illuminates the attitudes, new tools, and workspaces of what is now a worldwide culture. Learn how a do-it-yourself outlook can lead to self-empowerment and personal discovery and how a do-it-together ethos can foster community. Find out how the movement is growing and changing as makers become inventors and entrepreneurs, as educators embrace new techniques for teaching STEM concepts, and as a new generation normalizes the tools and methods of the maker movement.

This refreshed edition is updated to reflect the changes in the maker movement in the four years since the first edition was published and to highlight the important role that “citizen scientists” increasingly play in research and discovery.

