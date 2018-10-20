Amy Qian is a mechanical engineer by training, but in her home shop, she dabbles in all sorts of DIY skills, from woodworking to electronics to making her own tools and instruments and working on bikes. She documents all of this and invites us all along for the ride on her YouTube channel, Amy Makes Stuff (and on a website of the same name).

Amy’s channel is more short documentation of project progress, final assemblies, etc., rather than full how-tos. Her website covers the projects in far more depth, so the videos are best seen as companion pieces to these project docs. Here is a sampling of her video content: