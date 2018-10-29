We’ve covered wire bending machines here on Make: before. A microcontroller, some motors, and some gears and rollers and you’ve got yourself a machine you can feed wire into on one end and out comes a precisely-shaped digital design in wire on the other.

This design from How To Mechantronics is an improvement over others in that it uses 3D printed parts for most of the mechanics. It also employs two stepper motors and two servos. The assemble looks a little fussy, but with some patience, you’d have a really cool and useful tool when you were finished. This would make a really great makerspace project to do as a group.