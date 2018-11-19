Ever wanted to take something small and 3d print it much, much bigger? Technologist/3D designer Matthew Ebisu will show you how to do just that in our free live video workshop on the best practices for scaling up your favorite items with digital design tools, occurring Tuesday November 20th at 4pm ET/1pm PT.

(Be sure to sign up for a free Make: Membership account so you can register for the event.)

Ebisu, our host for this workshop, is a former manufacturing technician and instructor at Singular University. He’s been at Instructables, helping the world learn how to make things, for several years. He’ll be guiding you through a few “scaling up” topics including the process of converting old blueprints to printable designs. You’ll learn when to modify existing downloaded files, or when it is best to simply start from scratch. This workshop will appeal to both the beginner 3D print designer as well as experienced CAD crafters.

This seminar is exclusive to Make: Members, but absolutely free! You can just go sign up for your free account before the event begins and you are free to join and learn. That free membership also gets you a profile on Makershare and access to our members only newsletter.