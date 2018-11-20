https://makershare.com/projects/metal-pressing-using-3d-printer-stamp
Even though we see 3D printing every day here at Make: sometimes people can still surprise us. This school project by Daphan Kaplan isn’t complex or groundbreaking, but it still surprised us a bit. They’re using 3d printed forms for pressing thin metal sheets into shape. You wouldn’t typically think of 3d printed material as being rigid enough, but Kaplan shows us that for some materials even with only a 40% infill, 3D printed forms will suffice.
As you can see the results turned out quite well. I’d love to see if this could work with finer detail, or even a bas-relief piece of art.