In this video, Brett McAfee of Skull & Spade creates his own brand stamp by turning a piece spalted maple scrap into a handle and cutting his logo out of rubber with a razor knife. Besides demonstrating that, if you have the patience, you can create your own rubber stamp without any fancy equipment or relying on outside manufacturing, there are some really awesome tips in here.

Brett turns the maple handle on his drill press (very cool), uses his laptop as a lightbox to trace his logo design, and creates a stamp pad by constructing a simple maple box and using a foam craft brush as his inking sponge. Great stuff.