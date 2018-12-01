The Melissa of the fairly-new (10 months old) YouTube channel, Maker Melissa’s Lab, has been messing around with electronics for most of her life. She says on her website that she decided to up her game by starting a YouTube channel and sharing her projects and process. She also has always wanted to do tech reviews.

We like to do a lot of demonizing of social media and YouTube these days, but one of the great, undisputed benefits of establishing a channel and an audience online is the way in which it eggs us on to create more content, connect with a community of makers, develop our skills through feedback, etc. Many a YouTuber has talked about how this feedback loop has greatly inspired them and elevated what they do, and in some cases, even brought them fame and fortune.

Melissa describes her channel as being focused on hardware hacking, tech reviews, electronics projects, and 3D printing. So far, her videos have covered hardware repairs, upgrades, unboxings, and hacks. Here is a sampling of her content.