We were glued to our screens last month as NASA successfully landed the InSight module on Mars. (Bet you were, too.) What an amazing sight a Martian sunrise turns out to be!

Now, we’ve got the bug. The bigtime Space Bug.

Accordingly, our final Humble Bundle ebook deal of the year is all about catching major air, whether you’re building a Cube SAT like NASA did to assist the InSight, shooting a homemade rocket up to the edge of the atmosphere, or piloting an Arduino-driven drone you built yourself.

This collection has instruction on doing all of those things, and much more. Get started with drones, plug into rocketry either as a beginner or as a mature hobbyist, build model planes, better understand aerodynamics, and obviously — have a microcontroller monitor, measure, and help to fly your creations.

Our Humble Bundle deals always benefit the Maker Education Initiative to bring making into the classroom, and this bundle is no different. We’ve raised well over $800k for Maker Ed in the last few years. Knowing that we’re helping to expose kids to the joys and creative rewards of making feels like the right thing to do.

If you bought these ebooks separately, you’d pay over $300. When you buy them as a collection through Humble, you can pay as little as $25 to get them all. And in the spirit of the season, it’s our holiday duty to remind that Humble Bundles are eminently giftable. You merely click a link et voilá — your holiday obligations are done.

Here’s what we’ve got on offer for our “Planetary Exploration” bundle through 10:59amPT on Monday, Dec. 17.

Jumpstarting Software-Defined Radio New: Written just for this Humble! Learn how to turn your computer into the ultimate radio receiver with a small USB gadget and some software, you can pick up AM/FM signals, weather radio, Ham radio, police/fire/aircraft radio, and with the right antenna, even images from weather satellites! This book is not available anywhere else.

Planes, Gliders and Paper Rockets Written for educators, homeschoolers, parents, and kids — this fully illustrated book provides a fun mix of projects, discussion materials, instructions, and subjects for deeper investigation around the basics of homemade flying objects.

Forrest Mims’ Science Experiments Forrest Mims’ Make: columns are gathered together here for the first time, ranging from such simple projects as building an LED tracker for hand-launched night rockets to such challenging builds as transforming strings of data into unique musical compositions.

Environmental Monitoring with Arduino This inspiring guide shows you how to use Arduino to create gadgets for measuring noise, weather, electromagnetic interference, water purity, and more.

DIY Instruments for Amateur Space What can you measure and what are your limits when orbiting in space? We cover the five essential design limits as well: power, bandwidth, resolution, computing, and legal.

DIY Satellite Platforms Want to build your own satellite and launch it into space? Craft your own picosatellite! It’s easier than you may think.

Surviving Orbit the DIY Way The perfect follow-up to DIY Satellite Platforms, which teaches you how to design and build a picosatellite, this book also provides an overview of what space is like and how orbits work, enabling you to set up the launch and orbit support you’ll need.

DIY Comms and Control for Amateur Space Learn the steps and licensing needed to set up and operate both a command uplink and a data download station and network.

Atmospheric Monitoring with Arduino Learn how to create gadgets for examining the quality of our atmosphere, using Arduino and several inexpensive sensors.

21st Century Robot A fascinating mix of sci-fi and nonfiction essays on exploring personal robotics as a new form of artificial intelligence.

Make: Rockets Perfect for all the science geeks who look at the moon and try to figure out where Neil Armstrong walked, watch in awe as rockets lift off, and want to fly their own model rockets.

Make: High-Power Rockets New and never before available in a Humble Bundle collection, this book teaches you the sophisticated techniques of building and flying high-power rockets, as well as how to get your high-power rocketry certifications.

Make: Magazine, Volume 47: Made On Mars One of our all-time favorite issues! Explore DIY space, hear from The Martian author Andy Weir in conversation with Adam Savage, learn how to hunt killer asteroids, perfect your star photographs, help NASA, check out Bill Nye’s Lightsail, build a working ion engine, and hack a dead satellite.

Illustrated Guide to Astronomical Wonders A guide to the equipment you need to find hundreds of spectacular objects in the deep sky.

Illustrated Guide to Home Biology Experiments Always a best-seller, this full-color guide teaches you the basics of biology lab work and shows you how to set up a safe lab at home.

Illustrated Guide to Home Chemistry Experiments This one-of-a-kind guide explains how to set up and use a home chemistry lab, with step-by-step instructions for conducting experiments in basic chemistry.

Getting Started with Drones Learn how drones work, how to solve some of the engineering challenges a drone presents, and how to build your own–an autonomous quadcopter that you can build, customize, and fly.

Make: Drones Understand how drones work by providing several DIY drone projects based on the world’s most popular robot controller: the Arduino.

DIY Drone and Quadcopter Projects Understand what drones can do, and projects about how to make your own flying craft, from some of the earliest practitioners in the field.

Make: Magazine, Volume 51: Join the Drone Revolution Explore how drones are being used to perform rescue work, tips on becoming an expert flier, how to hack an infrared lamp to become a night flier, build your own low-cost quadcopter, and knock drones out of the sky with a Raspberry Pi-powered drone jammer.

Make a Raspberry Pi-Controlled Robot Learn how to build a capable and upgradeable personal robot for around $100.

The Annotated Build-It-Yourself Science Laboratory Raymond E. Barrett’s seminal 1964 science text has been updated for today’s world with annotations and updates from Windell Oskay of Evil Mad Scientist Laboratories, including extensive notes about modern safety practices, suggestions on where to find the parts you need, and tips for building upon Barrett’s ideas with modern technology. Over 200 experiments to work with!

The Make: Planetary Explorations bundle runs through Monday, Dec. 17, at 10:59amPT.