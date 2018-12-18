Some of Make:’s most popular posts have been about building workbenches. It seems as though many makers are in the market to build (or buy) their first bench or to upgrade to better workspace technology.

In this video, our pal Laura Kampf shows you how to build a very basic, sturdy, and rather handsome workbench. The design uses lap joints which are easy to make and can be created with just about any wood cutting tool. While being a very basic bench, it does have the added feature of tool storage under the benchtop.

Laura wanted to design something that would be useful to someone with very limited space, such as in an apartment, who still wanted a fully functional workspace. This looks like it could be the ticket. And with a nice finishing job, you wouldn’t be embarrassed to have this as a furniture piece in your apartment.