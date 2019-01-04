For the 50th anniversary of Hot Wheels toys, Make: and Mattel teamed up for a Hot Mods contest: show us your best DIY Hot Wheels modifications and win cool prizes. Now the results are in — congratulations to the winners, as judged by a team of 11 actual Hot Wheels toy designers! Follow the links to check out all these great vehicles on Maker Share and see how they were made.

Big thanks to all who entered — we definitely had more cool cars than we could award prizes to! — and also to Jimmy Liu and the Hot Wheels team at Mattel.

Grand Prize Winner

Dustin Rand Langhorne, Pennsylvania

Bone Shaker Tyrrell P34 Mashup

The freaky 6-wheel Tyrrell P34 Formula One race car (yes, it was real!) meets a chopped ’32 Ford hot rod. Sick! Dustin receives the super limited-edition gift-boxed 3D-printed prototype Steam Punk Truck created by famed Hot Wheels designer Larry Wood.

Runner-Up Winners (12)

Check out these mutant mashups, killer customs, and post-apocalyptic battle rods. All runners-up receive the 2018 retro reissue of the original 1968 “Sweet 16” Custom Eldorado.

Todd Clarkson Katy, Texas

Wasteland ’55

James Hall Wilnecote, Temworth, Staffordshire, UK

Il Toro Rosso; The War Beast

Derrick Martin Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Derrick’s Supercar

Erik Ferrill Columbus, Indiana

Longevity

Muhammad Aminuddin Sungai Batu, Malaysia

Beauty and the Beast

Austin Lee Elmsford, New York

The Destroyer

Aiden Lee Elmsford, New York

The Sea Serpent

Brothers Austin, 12, and Aiden, 9, both won for their futuristic, bio-mechanical atomic mutant vehicle creatures.

Paul Spradlin Carrollton, Texas

Motherload

Cian Gross Port Washington, Wisconsin

The Titanium Speedster

Bruce Cheyney Port Orchard, Washington

Bad Billy Baron

Sarah Taylor Jefferson, North Carolina

Pax Tenebrae

Ian Fox Toledo, Oregon

Chrome Chariot

Check out the Hot Mods contest page for all these, and more amazing vehicles, plus tons of great techniques you can use to modify your own vehicles.