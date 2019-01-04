For the 50th anniversary of Hot Wheels toys, Make: and Mattel teamed up for a Hot Mods contest: show us your best DIY Hot Wheels modifications and win cool prizes. Now the results are in — congratulations to the winners, as judged by a team of 11 actual Hot Wheels toy designers!  Follow the links to check out all these great vehicles on Maker Share and see how they were made.

Big thanks to all who entered — we definitely had more cool cars than we could award prizes to! — and also to Jimmy Liu and the Hot Wheels team at Mattel.

Grand Prize Winner

Dustin Rand  Langhorne, Pennsylvania
Bone Shaker Tyrrell P34 Mashup

The freaky 6-wheel Tyrrell P34 Formula One race car (yes, it was real!) meets a chopped ’32 Ford hot rod.  Sick!  Dustin receives the super limited-edition gift-boxed 3D-printed prototype Steam Punk Truck created by famed Hot Wheels designer Larry Wood.

Runner-Up Winners (12)

Check out these mutant mashups, killer customs, and post-apocalyptic battle rods. All runners-up receive the 2018 retro reissue of the original 1968 “Sweet 16” Custom Eldorado.

            Todd Clarkson  Katy, Texas
Wasteland ’55

James Hall  Wilnecote, Temworth, Staffordshire, UK
Il Toro Rosso; The War Beast

Derrick Martin  Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Derrick’s Supercar

Erik Ferrill  Columbus, Indiana
Longevity

Muhammad Aminuddin  Sungai Batu, Malaysia
Beauty and the Beast

Austin Lee  Elmsford, New York
The Destroyer

Aiden Lee  Elmsford, New York
The Sea Serpent

Brothers Austin, 12, and Aiden, 9, both won for their futuristic, bio-mechanical atomic mutant vehicle creatures.

Paul Spradlin  Carrollton, Texas
Motherload

Cian Gross  Port Washington, Wisconsin
The Titanium Speedster

Bruce Cheyney  Port Orchard, Washington
Bad Billy Baron

Sarah Taylor  Jefferson, North Carolina
Pax Tenebrae

Ian Fox  Toledo, Oregon
Chrome Chariot

Check out the Hot Mods contest page for all these, and more amazing vehicles, plus tons of great techniques you can use to modify your own vehicles.