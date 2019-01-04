For the 50th anniversary of Hot Wheels toys, Make: and Mattel teamed up for a Hot Mods contest: show us your best DIY Hot Wheels modifications and win cool prizes. Now the results are in — congratulations to the winners, as judged by a team of 11 actual Hot Wheels toy designers! Follow the links to check out all these great vehicles on Maker Share and see how they were made.
Big thanks to all who entered — we definitely had more cool cars than we could award prizes to! — and also to Jimmy Liu and the Hot Wheels team at Mattel.
Grand Prize Winner
Dustin Rand Langhorne, Pennsylvania
Bone Shaker Tyrrell P34 Mashup
The freaky 6-wheel Tyrrell P34 Formula One race car (yes, it was real!) meets a chopped ’32 Ford hot rod. Sick! Dustin receives the super limited-edition gift-boxed 3D-printed prototype Steam Punk Truck created by famed Hot Wheels designer Larry Wood.
Runner-Up Winners (12)
Check out these mutant mashups, killer customs, and post-apocalyptic battle rods. All runners-up receive the 2018 retro reissue of the original 1968 “Sweet 16” Custom Eldorado.
Todd Clarkson Katy, Texas
Wasteland ’55
James Hall Wilnecote, Temworth, Staffordshire, UK
Il Toro Rosso; The War Beast
Derrick Martin Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Derrick’s Supercar
Erik Ferrill Columbus, Indiana
Longevity
Muhammad Aminuddin Sungai Batu, Malaysia
Beauty and the Beast
Austin Lee Elmsford, New York
The Destroyer
Aiden Lee Elmsford, New York
The Sea Serpent
Brothers Austin, 12, and Aiden, 9, both won for their futuristic, bio-mechanical atomic mutant vehicle creatures.
Paul Spradlin Carrollton, Texas
Motherload
Cian Gross Port Washington, Wisconsin
The Titanium Speedster
Bruce Cheyney Port Orchard, Washington
Bad Billy Baron
Sarah Taylor Jefferson, North Carolina
Pax Tenebrae
Ian Fox Toledo, Oregon
Chrome Chariot
Check out the Hot Mods contest page for all these, and more amazing vehicles, plus tons of great techniques you can use to modify your own vehicles.