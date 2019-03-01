Wood grain has a language all of its own. Your eye naturally flows over it like it is a stream winding through the wood. However, the most common joining techniques involve ripping a straight line right through your piece. Hey, it is easy, why not? Well, if you really want to do some fancy woodworking and get a stunning visual result, you can follow the grain and join your boards on a curve.

Cutting that curve is not quite as straight forward as you might imagine. Your cutting tools end up making the calculations a bit more complex than simply tracing along a curve. Caleb Harris from YouCanMakeThisToo does a great job of explaining how to do it for fantastic results. It may sound a bit complex but when you see what he’s doing, it makes sense.