Lego isn’t just a toy, it is a mindset! If you’re serious about the Lego lifestyle, you can’t just build on your floor, or on any old table. No, you need a devoted table for your lego goodness. Caleb from You Can Make This Too, takes us through the process of making this cool looking Lego table for his home.

He starts with a clever tip on how to do circular arches, I’ll be tucking that tip away for later. After he completes a simple base, he pushes on to make it artistically unique with the “broken” areas that reveal internal lego structures. The end result is an incredible looking play table for his kid that has a flippable top: one regular surface and one Lego build surface.