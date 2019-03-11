Everyone loves shop tips and time saving ideas. Not all of these ideas qualify for the overly used word “hacks” , however, I feel like Glen from the youtube channel DIY Creators really nailed it with this one.
I started watching this, totally expecting the typical hyperbole associated with “hacks” and as I watched I was totally surprised. I didn’t think the milk jug on the circular saw would work, but he shows it working over and over, and I’m totally going to do this on mine. The janky caulk gun is ridiculous but I could see actually using this in a pinch. Fantastic job Glen!