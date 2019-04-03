Since 2013 or so, the Midwest RepRap Festival, or MRRF, has been a quickly growing gathering of 3D printing enthusiasts from all over the world. This year, it has grown to encompass three large buildings in Goshen, Illinois and housed an incredible 3D printers, both new and old.

This event offers not only a chance to see printers in action, but also to experience new experiments, cool custom projects, get your printer repaired, and best of all you can meet people.

Joel from 3D Printing Nerd put out a pretty good summary of some of the projects you might see at the event.

This tour from Thomas Sanlanderer shows off just how huge and chaotic the event has become, and he’s filming during a slow period!