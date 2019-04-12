Rick LaFaver of Wood.Work.Life had a cool concept in mind when he saw this slab of walnut. He envisioned a waterfall style desk, where the grain flows across the top and then down one side like a waterfall. He also envisioned some giant dovetails in the design. In this first video, he delivers on this vision quite well, but as he says in the beginning of the video, he has more in store for this project than simply making a desk.

Once the base desk was completed, it was time to complete his vision with the addition of a high performance PC built right into the structure itself.