Laser cutters are amazing. They’re fast, versatile, and accurate. But simply having a cutter at your disposal isn’t enough. You need to be familiar with the skills necessary to take advantage of the tool. May from Grey Lightning has put together this quick guide of 40 laser cutter tutorials you can follow to hone your skills and really take advantage of that machine.

In her overview video above, she takes you quickly through the examples so you know what you’re in for. I’ve included each playlist below for your browsing, but you should go subscribe to her channel to see what she comes up with next.

No assembly required

Laser cut tools

Simple 2D + construction

Simple construction with special techniques

3D construction

Projects with lighting

Advanced techniques