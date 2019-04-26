Maker Faire has always been a haven of hands-on exploration, learning, and inspiration. Since the beginning we’ve encouraged each maker to let people touch things and see how it all works. We’ve even offered a few classes, which people seemed to absolutely love. This year, we’re going overboard with the workshops you can attend to learn how to do something with hands-on activities. Right now there are over 40 topics you can choose from over the weekend!

Get your tickets to Maker Faire Bay Area and you’ll have a chance to actually get your hands dirty learning anything from circuit design to mozzarella cheese making! There are so many workshops this year, it would be impossible to attend them all. You need to go check out the full schedule of workshops and reserve your seats as soon as possible!

Just to give you a taste, here are the kinds of workshops you can attend this year at Maker Faire

SolidWorks Apps For Kids – Saturday 2:30 pm

Introduce children 4 – 14 to the excitement of imagining and designing your own creations. Apps for Kids breaks down the design process into bite-sized tools to create, style, design, and engineer a concept and then present & share it with others.

Register here

Stretching Fresh Mozzarella with FARM Curious – Saturday 1:00 pm

Learn to stretch fresh mozzarella curds into shiny, smooth bocconcini, ovolini and even string cheese with the FARMcurious team! Pick up some interesting cheese science and anthropology along the way as you geek out with cheese professional Nicole Easterday, self proclaimed ‘curd nerd’.

Light up Cosplay with Sahrye Cohen – Saturday 12:30 pm

Want to make light-up cosplay? Get started with this fun workshop using cosplay/EVA foam and a basic circuit. You will get the chance to experiment with LEDs, conductive thread, and batteries, and use cosplay foam to make a fun cosplay wrist or arm bracer to take home.

Register for this workshop

Learn how to make a DrinkBot! – Sunday 11:30 am

Come make a Raspberry Pi based Cocktail Robot (Can also serve Italian Sodas).

Register for this workshop

Easy Screenprinting With Vinyl – Sunday 1:30pm

Have you ever wanted to screenprint a cool shirt or poster with your own design? It’s easier than you think! Learn how to make your design digital and create your own DIY screenprinting studio at home with the help of CNC technology.

Register for this workshop

ESP32 WiFi Microcontroller Workshop – Sunday 1:30pm

NodeMCU ESP32 kit is the most powerful microcontroller kit costing only $5 each. It has a WiFi radio integrated. We will demonstrate how it can be programmed interactively for diverse applications.

Register for this workshop