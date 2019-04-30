Inspiration is a funny thing, there’s no telling where it can come from. If you were to glance at this puzzle box for dice, made by Jay and Jamie from Wicked Makers, you’d never guess that the inspiration came, not from some mythical tale, but from a childproof kitchen cabinet. The magnetic locking mechanisms that they used to keep their progeny from accessing the secrets of the deep dark under-sink turned out to be a perfect concept for a puzzle box.

The wood they are using is bocote, which is known for it’s natural high contrast figuring. Believe it or not, that isn’t stained. Their clever use of a common magnet based locking mechanism really paid off and the end result is really good looking, as well as functional.