Saturday May 11th will be the day we all get to witness the first Cranberry Township Mini Maker Faire . In one of the fastest growing regions with in Pennsylvania, with a booming STEAM culture, women are taking center stage this coming weekend. Here are our top 6 you won’t want to miss!

1) SWEET : Seneca’s Women Engineering Exploration Team will be teaching everyone how to get into programming using the Makey Makey as a conduit to show how easy and fun coding can be. They will also be demonstrating how to take that knowledge to the next level, using their skills to design and manufacture stickers using a vinyl cutter, a mainstay of Digital Fabrication as seen in the pages of Make:.

2) STEM Fems: The women of the STEM Fems club at Haine Middle School will be showcasing a variety of ways to put STEAM to work. Starting off with making art using Sphero Robots to paint your own unique works, they will also be demonstrating how to apply physics for fun and excitement as you make your own in home Roller Coaster. Their final project has a greater goal, showcasing not only the interesting properties of oil and water, but how we as a society can safely remove the oil when needed.

3) Sophia’s Puppet Place: Bringing her A game, Sophia will be showing how easy it can be to bring your creations to life (and make them talk) ! She will be helping you to craft your own hand puppet, and give you the tips and tricks to make it come alive. You will also be able to see some of her creations and hear about her journey to success.

4) Alli Makes: Alli Makes is an 11 year old master maker and host of her own channel teaching others how to bring ideas into reality. She will be demonstrating Flower Power, a soft circuit that uses audio and light to make musical magic. Using a Makey Makey in combination with a Raspberry Pi the creation exudes both sound and light when users interact with the petals creating an amazing show. Winner of multiple Maker Faire editor’s choice ribbons, don’t miss a chance to stop and see what the buzz is about.

5) Girls who Code: Girls who Code is working to close the gender gap in technology and correct the perception of what a programmer looks like. They hold regular meetings and help spread the love and joy of coding, as well as provide a great environment to learn and grow. They will be demonstrating some of the work they have done recently at these meetings, and are interested in gauging the interest for a new group in the Cranberry Township area.

6) BAM Robotics: Brooklyn, Alli, and Melanie are excited to display the work they did for the Wonderleague robotics challenge this year They will be training attendees in how to program the Wonder Dot and Dash robots and successfully engage in the interactive challenges they have created.