Saturday’s a wrap! There’s never a shortage of things to do and see at Maker Faire Bay Area, and this year’s show is no exception. For more updates during the show, stay tuned to our Twitter feed, follow along with #mfba19, and watch our livestream. But for now, here are a few of our favorite things we saw during the Faire today.

See you Sunday morning for lots more.

Rearing Horse is a gorgeous large-scale sculpture by artist Barry Crawford. Controls on the periphery let Maker Faire Bay Area participants control its motions. #mfba19 #makerfaire #sculpture #reuse pic.twitter.com/47eCP6ebMk — Maker Faire (@makerfaire) May 17, 2019

Check out more from self-solving Rubik's Cube creator Takashi Kaburagi (including his farting baseball!) https://t.co/jhVZgk9lWE — Make: (@make) May 18, 2019

Try your luck with the Jedi Training Device! Toru Takagaki makes lightsaber circuit boards and you can try his sabers in this crazy rig that uses an Xbox sensor to fire plastic balls (ahem, blaster bolts) at you. The Force was strong with this kid! Fiesta Hall west doors. #mfba19 pic.twitter.com/C4r6fSf2Og — Make: (@make) May 19, 2019

Also at @makerfaire — Astrobee! @nasa's newest ISS helper robot (and Make: magazine V69 cover model) will be accessible to students participating in the Zero Robotics competition. This thing is inspiring. #mfba19 pic.twitter.com/NPZUq4yCpj — Make: (@make) May 18, 2019

Check out how Digi-Key and Make made the 2019 Boards Guide come to life in augmented reality with Digi-Key’s Maker Kevin and Mike from Make on the Maker Faire livestream at https://t.co/5LTyJWJZNR.#mfba19 #mfba2019 #makewithdigikey https://t.co/rZoj2OcpnU pic.twitter.com/EbBFdUr3gg — Digi-Key Electronics (@digikey) May 18, 2019

The @magicwheelchair team does incredible work, building fantastic, fancifully themed mobility devices for kids. This one is Darth Vadar's TIE fighter (known to us geeks as TIE Advanced x1). The writing inside even spells "Darth Xavier" in Sith. #mfba19 pic.twitter.com/pOOznTqXM4 — Make: (@make) May 18, 2019

Local maker Bruce Shapiro has taken his mesmerizing Sisyphus self-driving ball-and-sand machine and made it adorably tabletop sized. Sisyphus Mini is one of the prettiest projects here at @makerfaire — check it out on @kickstarter now. #mfba19 pic.twitter.com/gLRFzUj3dJ — Make: (@make) May 18, 2019

Day one of the 14th annual Maker Faire Bay Area was such a blast even the robots were dancing! Day 2 is in full swing! #mfba19 #makerfaire #dancingrobot #makermovement #makersgonnamake #makersgonnashare pic.twitter.com/JyrtbipJrv — Maker Faire (@makerfaire) May 18, 2019