Sunday at Maker Faire Bay Area is a wrap! Folks came out rain and shine for the last day of the faire. One day is never enough at Bay Area, so there was still plenty to do, make, and explore during day two (and I didn’t even see the remote-controlled washing machine that was driving around the grounds). Here are some of our favorites.

And if you haven’t already, don’t forget to check out highlights from Saturday.

 

 