Sunday at Maker Faire Bay Area is a wrap! Folks came out rain and shine for the last day of the faire. One day is never enough at Bay Area, so there was still plenty to do, make, and explore during day two (and I didn’t even see the remote-controlled washing machine that was driving around the grounds). Here are some of our favorites.

And if you haven’t already, don’t forget to check out highlights from Saturday.

Did you catch the freakishly wonderful haunted house that Northern California Haunters set up in Fiesta Hall at #mfba19? Their motto: “Our haunts are to DIY for!”#makerfaire #animatronics #haunted pic.twitter.com/0ntazWz0F8 — Maker Faire (@makerfaire) May 19, 2019

The cosplay love is strong at #mfba19! Don't miss the 2nd annual Cosplay Prop Contest celebration on the Make: Frontiers stage today from 3pm-4pm! Winners take home prizes from @Prusa3D, @TNTCosplaySup and @testedcom! (📸 by Chris Willis) #cosplay #makerfaire #bayarea #cosplayers pic.twitter.com/dTwok3TS7v — Maker Faire (@makerfaire) May 19, 2019

Everybody loves Copperbot! He prowls the grounds east of Expo Hall, a fantastically filigreed R/C robot complete with FPV camera, distance sensors, flapping wings, rotating loudspeaker "eyes," cowbell and of course cupholder. By Dave Simmons of the Yolo Makers Group! #mfba19 #bot pic.twitter.com/C7gc3dnjsR — Maker Faire (@makerfaire) May 19, 2019

Verto is a stationary company, and they brought around 10 vintage typewriters and invited guests to write poems and letters. Kids asked things like "How do I change fonts?" and "Where's the number 1?" #mfba19 #typewriter #oldschool #makers pic.twitter.com/9KB0KqFQpe — Maker Faire (@makerfaire) May 19, 2019

Some interesting projects using the new @Sony Spresense board at @makerfaire. Love the ripe tomato recognition and smart CNC herb garden. #MFBA19 pic.twitter.com/h6uceevfS0 — Make: (@make) May 19, 2019