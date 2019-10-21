This year, Maker Faire Shenzhen 2019 will be focusing on the theme “To the Heart of Community, To the Cluster of Industry”. With a full chain events for technological innovations, you can look forward to the Maker Summit Forum, Maker Booths (includes highlights and performances), as well as Innovation workshops. MFSZ2019 will showcase innovative applications of the world’s top-tiered technologies, sharing projects and programs from around the world that promote technological advancement and the upgrading of traditional industries. By creating a platform for both the global maker community and industry leaders, we hope to connect these two communities to allow them to come up with innovative solutions which will solve the pressing challenges of today.

See you at Maker Faire Shenzhen 2019！

Vanke Design Commune, Nanshan District, Shenzhen

9-10 November 2019.

1. Maker Faire Shenzhen: Maker Summit Forum

A gathering of industry leaders to explore how technology can help us achieve sustainable development

Sustainable Development is now one of the mainstream values of our world today. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at its core has been adopted by all UN members since 2015, while individuals, organizations, and corporations have also been exploring paths for sustainable development in their respective scopes.

This year, the Maker Summit Forum will focus on sustainability in different aspects related to the maker community. We will be inviting speakers from different sectors, cultures, and professional backgrounds to share their projects, stories and insights in sustainable development. Through this forum, we hope to promote a broader understanding of sustainable development and lead to collective actions eventually.

This year’s forum speakers include (but not limited to):

Aisling Yue, Educational Maker Course Developer and Teacher Trainer @MG Space

Andrew Lamb, Global Innovation Lead @Field Ready

Caleb Kraft, Senior Editor @Make Community LLC

Chao Wang, Founder @Zhengzhou Makerspace

Gregory Pepper, UNLEASH+ Lead @UNLEASH

Joshua Lu, Manager of Academic and Innovation Ecosystem @Xilinx

Junfeng Ding, Founder @Fablab O; Associate Professor @Tongji University

Lashley Wang, Technical Support Supervisor @Digikey

Leslie Liao, Founder & CEO @TinkerGen

Lit Liao, Founder & CEO @Litchee Lab

Penny Tse, Senior Manager, Application Engineering @Digikey

Rongzhong Li, Inventor of OpenCat, Founder @Petoi LLC

Shuyang Zhou, Director of Strategic Cooperation @Seeed Studio

Stephanie Zhang, Project Officer @The Nature Conservancy

Wang Jianwei, Co-founder @BlankInk

2. Maker Faire Shenzhen: Maker Booths

Showcasing innovative applications in the community and industry

The Exhibition (includes various highlights and performances) is one of the main highlights of Maker Faire Shenzhen. Since its inception in 2012, it has attracted more than 1,500 innovative individuals, teams and corporate exhibitors from around 30 countries and regions around the world. For MFSZ 2019. we have a stunning total of 108 booths, with exhibitors from Japan, India, the United States, Nepal, Canada, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Also, we have categorised the different projects into their target industries, as well as which of the 17 sustainable development goals they aim to solve. Through the breakdown of the projects into different categories, we hope that it will be easier for visitors to look for the projects and programs that they are interested in.

Among the various exhibitors, individual exhibitors have a tiny advantage. But overall, the number of individual, team and corporate exhibitors are still relatively equal.

The different projects, programs and products that will be showcased in the exhibition can work/are working with sectors/industries such as education, entertainment, toys, manufacturing, consumer electronics, daily life and real estate etc.

In 2015, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was unanimously adopted by all UN member states and confirmed the adoption of 17 sustainable development goals. As a result, a growing number of individuals, enterprises and organisations are now exploring ways to use technology to achieve the sustainable development goals. For more information on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/sustainable-development-goals/

3. Maker Faire Shenzhen: Workshop

An immersive hands-on experience for innovative technologies

The workshop provides a platform for participants to have first-hand experience in creating technology. During the event, we will work with multiple exhibitors to set up a variety of themed workshops to let visitors experience the fun of making something with their own hands. Not only does this create an immersive technological innovation experience, this allows visitors to understand the different possibilities of innovative technologies.

In order to connect professionals and exhibitors better and to ensure an awesome experience at MFSZ, the visitors’ registration for Maker Faire Shenzhen 2019 is now open!

Benefits of Visitor Registration

1. Free registration on site

2. Access to the entire exhibitor catalogue

3. Updates on the latest happenings, events, etc. for the exhibition

4. Get 1 free ticket to the Maker Summit Forum in advance.

Visitor Registration Guide

1) Press and hold to extract the QR code below:

2) Next, enter the visitor registration page, fill in your basic information and submit.

3) If the registration is successful, you will then receive a 8-digit registration confirmation code highlighted in yellow (please remember to screenshot and save it)

4) Finally, you will have your admission pass to MFSZ with the registration confirmation code!

Only [25] days left to Maker Faire Shenzhen 2019!

See you on November 9-10

2012: A pioneer of China’s maker culture, Chaihuo Makerspace organised the first Maker Faire Shenzhen to pioneer and build a platform to connect China and global technology, promoting exchanges between the two;

2015-2018: We hosted the Shenzhen Maker Week Conference/National Shuangchuang Week in Shenzhen Conference Hall, attracting nearly 1,000 Maker teams from 47 countries around the world to showcase and exchange, continuing to expand the influence of the event;

2019: The 8th event was upgraded to the Dawan District International Maker Summit/Maker Faire Shenzhen 2019, focusing on creating a platform for the transformation of scientific and technological achievements and industrial innovation.

In the past 7 sessions and 8 events, thousands of makers from nearly 100 countries around the world have participated, with a total of more than 1 million visitors. It is currently the most influential international maker exchange and showcase event in China.

