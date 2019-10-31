Makers usually love Halloween. What’s not to love? Spooky images, fantastic costumes, frolicking in the chilly fall dusk. It really is a wonderful holiday. However, many of us just have so much going on, we can’t celebrate to the extent we’d like. Maybe you live in a dorm, maybe you’ve been too busy to build that wild costume you keep planning, whatever your reason, you can at least join in the fun with a few spooky halloween 3d prints.
Halloween Pumpkin Spider Transformer – by Megawillbot
find it on thingiverse
Geared Pumpkin for Halloween! – by UrbanAtWork
find it on Thingiverse
Halloween Snapout – by 3DBrooklyn
find it on Thingiverse
LED Skull Lantern – by Festus440
find it on Thingiverse
Motorized Halloween Ghost Nightlight – by Greg Zumwalt
find it on Youmagine
Scissor Jack O’Lantern – by Greg Zumwalt
find it on Youmagine
Skull Pumpkin – by Bugman_140
find it on PrusaPrints
Halloween Creep – by Concretehead
find it on PrusaPrints