Makers usually love Halloween. What’s not to love? Spooky images, fantastic costumes, frolicking in the chilly fall dusk. It really is a wonderful holiday. However, many of us just have so much going on, we can’t celebrate to the extent we’d like. Maybe you live in a dorm, maybe you’ve been too busy to build that wild costume you keep planning, whatever your reason, you can at least join in the fun with a few spooky halloween 3d prints.

Halloween Pumpkin Spider Transformer – by Megawillbot

find it on thingiverse

Geared Pumpkin for Halloween! – by UrbanAtWork

find it on Thingiverse

Halloween Snapout – by 3DBrooklyn

find it on Thingiverse

LED Skull Lantern – by Festus440

find it on Thingiverse

Motorized Halloween Ghost Nightlight – by Greg Zumwalt

find it on Youmagine

Scissor Jack O’Lantern – by Greg Zumwalt

 

find it on Youmagine

Skull Pumpkin – by Bugman_140

find it on PrusaPrints

Halloween Creep – by Concretehead

find it on PrusaPrints