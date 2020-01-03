The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

The certification site includes a full list of all of the certified open source hardware. Here is all of the hardware that was certified in December, which comes from Chile, Croatia, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The openPFGE from Chile is an open source and low cost pulsed-field gel electrophoresis (PFGE) machine. When paired with an android app it allows you to separate DNA molecules up to ~2Mbp. At ~$500 fully assembled it is a fraction of the cost of commercial alternatives.

For the second month in a row Field Ready certified so many pieces of hardware ready to be deployed in a disaster area that listing them individually would crash your browser. Their hardware includes threaded pipe, couplers, clamps, wrenches, pegs, and more. Check out the directory for everything.

The HiMinds wireless environmental sensor is the first piece of certified open source hardware from Sweden. It is a rechargeable battery-operated wireless sensor that can measure temperature, barometric pressure, and humidity. The sensor is designed to work with existing certified open source hardware from Olimex, so it is a double open source hardware win!

Expand beyond boring prototyping boards! The Hactus is a hackable art piece that includes two interlocking green perfboards paired with a handmade concrete flower pot.

Tall Dog Electronics certified the μBraids SE, μClouds SE, and the μRings SE. Each component can be used to process and manipulate sound, making them excellent additions to your next open source sound project.

The Platypus from Maniacal Labs is more than just an arduino shield to run CNC/lasers. It is a fully integrated solution for running a 2-axis GRBL with a wide variety of stepper motor driver options. It is powered by a built-in ATMega328p microcontroller and USB UART.

Maniacal Labs’ Engravinator may be the perfect place to put your Platypus to work. It is a laser engraver designed to come to the piece being engraved, instead of forcing the piece being engraved to come to the engraver.

The final piece of certified open source hardware from Maniacal Labs is the AllPixel Mini. It provides easy USB control to all major programmable LED strip types, is compatible with linux, mac, and windows, and can drive up to 700 LEDs at high frame rates.

The second piece of certified open source hardware from Sweden is the Serpentine. This low-cost development board is designed to be used with CircuitPython.

Envox D.O.O. brings us the EEZ Bench Box 3 (BB3) from Croatia. The BB3 provides a complete open-source hardware and software framework that bridges the gap between – and combines the best features of – DIY hobbyist tools and professional benchtop equipment. It includes a 4.3” TFT touchscreen and two DC power source modules, and supports SCPI, MicroPython, NTP, and MQTT.

Finally, the UK’s Neotron 32 continues the budding tradition of certified open source home-brew computers. The Neotron 32 is a home-brew 1980s inspired computer kit, powered by an ARM Cortex-M4 microcontroller and the Rust Programming Language.