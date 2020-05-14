Next Thursday, May 21st, Public Invention will be hosting Vent-Con 2020, a virtual mini-convention focused on open source ventilators and the related learnings and developments that have transpired over the past few months with the Covid-19 pandemic.
The three hour online event provides an interesting program that looks at the ventilator community, its challenges, developing world matters, and much more. Make: is a co-host, with founder and president Dale Dougherty providing a closing address.
You can register for the conference on Eventbrite. It’s a free event.
Speakers include:
- Dale Dougherty, Founder of Make: magazine
- Karen M. Sandler, Executive Director of the Free Software Conservancy
- Dr. Erich Schulz, Anesthetist (Anesthesiologist) and thought-leader
- Tim Artz, leader of the Ventilator teams at HelpulEngineering
- Karene Melloul of Kenya Emergency Network for Innovation (KENI)
- Marcos Mendez of OpenVentilator (Brazil)
- Marta Belcher, outside General Council of Protocol Labs
- Jochai Ben-Avie, Head of International Public Policy, Mozilla Corporation
- Deepti Sharma, Conference Organizer
- Robert L. Read, PhD, Head Coach of Public Invention
Program
- Past, Present, and Future
- Clinical Issues and making the right compromises from a physician’s view point
- Contributing to the Modular Open Source Ventilator(s) – A Call to Action
- Third Party Testing/Government Approvals
- Demand Analysis and Production at Scale
- The Pandemic in the Developing World
- Appealing to Investors from an Investors point of view
- Closing Address: Dale Dougherty’s Plan C and an Open Future
- Closing and Resources available to you and next steps
Slack discussion for the show can be joined here.
See you next week.