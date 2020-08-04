This week and next Maker Camp has an incredible line up of sessions to stretch your imagination, tingle your tastebuds, teach you new tricks and tech!

Last chance Maker Camp sessions!

There’s still time to code your own chase scene and make some marvelous meringues!

Chefology: Marvelous Meringues: Master kitchen chemistry and satisfy your sweet tooth in this mouthwatering class by making meringue cookies! Aimed at 6th-8th graders, August 5th @ 1-2:30pm PT/ 4-5:30pm ET. REGISTER TODAY!

Virtual Worlds: Chase Scene Coding: Get your coding skills up to speed with an animated virtual 3D chase scene with interactive web app CoSpaces using drag-and-drop tools and some simple code to bring it to life. Aimed at 5th-6th graders, August 6th @ 1-2:30pm PT/ 4-5:30pm ET. REGISTER TODAY!

Maker Camp LIVE sessions!

Maker Camp is hosting some educational kit creators + their kits with serious chops this week and next!

On FRIDAY (8/7) @ 10am PT / 1pm ET TechnoChic shows you how to light up your next party by making the most of the Blinking Bow Tie Kit!

Harness the power of the sun! WEDNESDAY (8/12) @ 10am PT / 1pm ET Brown Dog Gadgets shows you how create fun, light up, buzzing bugs with the Solar Bug Kit!

Join The League of Young Inventors THURSDAY (8/13) @ 10am PT / 1pm ET and build a Morse Code Flashlight using the Teknikio Sparking Sense Set!

Check out all the Maker Camp Kits on Maker Shed!

Paper Airplane Camp with John Collins!

Itching to make a world-record setting paper airplane? There are still a few spots left in John Collins Paper Airplane Camp starting August 10th! Register now, these go as fast as Suzanne! REGISTER NOW, space is limited!

