The marriage of traditional crafts and new technologies is always a source of inspiration. The creative melding of old and new, can truly be inspirational. Billie Ruben as come up with a surprisingly simple project that pulls off a new and interesting combination, cross stitch for your keyboard.

Thee keycaps can be 3d printed on a resin printer, then act as a blank slate for whatever pattern you want to stitch into place.

Been working on a layout design. I can't stop thinking in stitches 😅 This project has absorbed me. https://t.co/nVWQJpFC7A pic.twitter.com/X5oS3A5GkV — BillieRubenMake (@BillieRubenMake) August 17, 2020

I have to imagine that the feeling of the cross stitch on your finger tip is pleasant and I’m really curious to hear what mechanical keyboard enthusiasts think about the sensation.