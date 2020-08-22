The marriage of traditional crafts and new technologies is always a source of inspiration. The creative melding of old and new, can truly be inspirational. Billie Ruben as come up with a surprisingly simple project that pulls off a new and interesting combination, cross stitch for your keyboard.

Thee keycaps can be 3d printed on a resin printer, then act as a blank slate for whatever pattern you want to stitch into place.

I have to imagine that the feeling of the cross stitch on your finger tip is pleasant and I’m really curious to hear what mechanical keyboard enthusiasts think about the sensation.