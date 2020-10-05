If you’re a 3D Printing nut, you absolutely can not miss the East Coast RepRap Festival (ERRF) going on this upcoming weekend. If you’ve never seen one, these gatherings are where 3d printing enthusiasts of all kinds gather to show off their creations and swap tips and tricks. It is focused on open source 3D printing, and it is one intense weekend.

This year, with Covid-19 effecting everyone, ERRF is going virtual. They’re leaning into online presentations and their schedule is packed. They’ve got over 50 presenters lined up in their schedule (day 1, day 2).

I talked to Matt Stultz, our former digital fabrication editor, about the event a bit and asked him why he loves this event so much.

I’m excited for VERRF because the RepRap Fests are where companies go to launch new products and the community shows off their new secret projects for the first time.

We’ve certainly seen his statement to be true with some unique and interesting machines surfacing during these events. I know I’ll be tuning into a few of those sessions!

[photo: Matt Stultz]