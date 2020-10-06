Six months into our coverage of the maker response to COVID-19, we have seen many people and organizations demonstrate their ingenuity, determination, and generosity. This week on Plan C Live, we will have several stories that speak to the power of our shared values and collective action. Join Dale Dougherty of Make: Community and Dorothy Jones-Davis of Nation of Makers to hear from our guests.

Date: October 8th @ 4pm PT / 7pm ET

Ian Charnas is a director and co-founder of Sears think[box], a 7-story Makerspace and Innovation Center at Case Western Reserve University that is free and open to the public. He graduated from Case Western with degrees in both computer and mechanical engineering. His personal work blends art and technology in creatively-themed exhibits and group projects, including the World’s Largest Twin Musical Tesla Coils, a Magical Mustache Mirror, and a Waterfall Swing. Ian and his work have been featured in Make Magazine, Gizmodo, Wired, Forbes, NPR, Popular Mechanics, IEEE Spectrum, Boing‐Boing, PitchFork, and Hack-a-Day. He aims to inspire creativity and the belief that you can do anything. See more of his work at https://www.iancharnas.com/. We’ll speaking with Ian about what it’s like to take a Covid-19 vaccine.

Shigeru Kobayashi holds a PhD in Media Design and is a professor at the Institute of Advanced Media Arts and Sciences [IAMAS] in Ogaki, Gifu, Japan. His work explores methods to create innovation by people with diverse skills, perspectives, and experiences utilizing open-source hardware and digital fabrication and is seeking appropriate rules for handling intellectual property born in the process. He has written books on physical computing and prototyping, designed the Arduino Fio with SparkFun Electronics, and is an advisory board member of Maker Faire Tokyo and the general director of Ogaki Mini Maker Faire 2020. You can read his writing about Maker Faire Kyoto 2020 Online here.