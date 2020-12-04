Editor’s Note: Billie was nice enough to work with us to create a custom version of her quick guide for volume 75 of Make: Magazine. You can download our version for free here, if you like this color scheme. Otherwise, enjoy Billie’s originals, the content should all be the same!

This infographic is part of a series of 3D printing poster guides that I have produced. You can access full-resolution copies of these guides for free so you can print your own; I also sell prints through RedBubble if you’d like to support me making more.

If you get stuck with a design, the 3DPrinters community on Discord which I help run, is happy to help you out.

Happy Printing!