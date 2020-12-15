One of the most powerful aspects of having a local makerspace is how much you can learn from other makers. No matter what your interest, there’s likely someone out there somewhere, who can teach you the tips and tricks you need to get going. Sadly, many of us either don’t have a local makerspace, or were severely impacted by Covid-19.

Make Community is proud to announce that we’ve launched a new platform to allow makers to take, or teach, classes to other makers: Maker Campus. We’re hoping that this platform will help makers get access to the things they really want to learn about. You can also teach classes providing support (or offering additional funding) for makers and makerspaces.

Join us this year to support your friends and fellow makers by joining their classes. Our lineup going into the holidays is absolutely fantastic, with names you probably recognize, and topics you want to learn. Be sure to register as soon as possible as seats are limited.

Sandy Roberts , one of the faces you’d recognize from Maker Camp, is teaching 3 different classes this December:

Holly Jolly Circuits – December 16, 2020 – December 17, 2020 – $25.00

It’s time to celebrate all those great winter holidays by creating fun, unique light-up paper crafts to decorate your home or give as gifts. Building paper circuits are a fantastic, hands-on way to learn electronics while crafting.

Make Stuff With Microbit – January 7, 2021 @ 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm PST – $100.00

In this class, you’ll join Maker Camp host and real-life educator, Sandy Roberts, as we explore, craft, and create together using the micro:bit.

Holiday Math Crafts – December 21, 2020 – December 22, 2020 – $25.00

Explore math in a fun, hands-on way with Holiday Math Crafts! In this workshop, we’ll create beautiful snowflakes and stars was we learn geometry together. Then we’ll put the power of fractals to use as we make unique holiday cards.

Billie Ruben, regular contributor to Make: Magazine will make your holidays much prettier while upgrading your skills!

This workshop is designed as an entry into Fusion 360 (free CAD software) and teaches you the basics as we make our own x-mas tree ornament models suitable for 3D printing in vase mode, just in time for last minute holiday decorations!

CAD designing 3d ornaments in fusion360 – December 19, 2020 @ 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm PST – $30.00

Dave English brings the fun and puts life into clay creatures. Learn the art of claymation in his class.

Grab a ball of clay and tune in for a mooshy good time with clay creature expert, Dave English! Clay Creature Capers takes your students on an imaginative hands-on adventure making clay creatures at home and creating our own fun stories! Clay Creature Capers offers an opportunity for creative self expression and inventiveness with endless opportunities for curriculum tie-ins. Clay pizzas can teach kids about fractions, clay animals teach a mix of biology and empathy, and stories about their clay creatures reinforce new vocabulary and sentence structure. Or sometimes it’s just about having fun! Clay Creature Capers can be molded to work for any age or ability.

Clay Creature Capers – December 27, 2020 @ 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm PST – $15.00

Isabel Mendiola puts her teaching chops in action to introduce you to engineering and design in a fun and comprehensive way.

In this workshop, you will learn how engineers prototype projects starting in a CAD (Computer-Aided Design) program, test their project, and then (as an optional add-on) build and code the prototype.

You will build nine (9) prototypes in Tinkercad Circuits, code them, test them, and then as an optional extension build and code the actual prototype. You will learn the basics of coding in C/C++, electrical circuits, digital design, the physics of electricity, coding conditional statements, calibrating and using scientific sensors, and innovation.