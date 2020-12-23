Eink displays have been getting more and more readily available. Now is a better time than ever to include one in your project. They come in lots of different sizes and even now have multi color options.
Collin, in the conintuation of his “Collin’s Lab” educational series, tackles this display technology. He explains in simple terms exactly how these work, demystifying the curious power saving abilities of the technology. As usual, fantastic work from Collin and a must-see for anyone who has considered using these panels.