For January, we have a few great choices that are sure to springboard you through the winter in the best way.

Isabel Mendiola puts her teaching chops in action to introduce you to engineering and design in a fun and comprehensive way.

In this workshop, you will learn how engineers prototype projects starting in a CAD (Computer-Aided Design) program, test their project, and then (as an optional add-on) build and code the prototype.

You will build nine (9) prototypes in Tinkercad Circuits, code them, test them, and then as an optional extension build and code the actual prototype. You will learn the basics of coding in C/C++, electrical circuits, digital design, the physics of electricity, coding conditional statements, calibrating and using scientific sensors, and innovation.

Introduction to Engineering and Design -January 9, 2021 @ 7:00 am – 9:00 am PST – $35.00

Kathy Ceceri will be teaching the art and skill of building bots over a whopping 5 weeks in this extensive course.

In this 5-week live course for ages 7-11, we’ll talk about about different robotics systems and how they are used in real life and in the lab. Every week, we’ll make a short hands-on project each based on Kathy’s books, including “BOTS! Robotics Engineering with Makerspace Activities for Kids.” Written instructions for the in-class project will be available online, along with additional activities you can do on your own and share with the class the following week!

Topics we’ll cover include:

• What a robot is and what they can do

• Different ways to power a robot

• How robots get around, and how they pick up and move stuff

• How sensors help robots decide what to do

• How to create real and virtual robots and control them with free, online software like Microsoft MakeCode.

Build BOTS with Kathy Ceceri – 5 week long course beginning January 12, 2021 – $165

John Collins, world record holding paper airplane guru, is here to share his tips, tricks, and secrets to getting prolonged flight and perfect planes.

Get John’s latest book, free with camp sign up. John Collins, world record holder for paper airplane distance, shows the tricks and tips for designing your own paper airplanes. Learn control surfaces, three axis control, center of gravity, drag, lift, thrust, stalls, circles, loops, flapping planes, and more. You’ll get the skinny on reading folding diagrams and learn some great folding moves including reverse, sink, petal, squash, and waterbomb folds.

If you’ve always wanted to learn how to make a great paper airplane, this series of classes is designed for you. Go from zero to hero in four one hour sessions. If you’re already good at paper airplanes, John will make you better. You’ll learn how full sized aircraft work, how gliders work, and of course how that applies to paper airplanes. If you’re a budding aeronautical engineer, some hands-on learning will give you a real feel for flight.

Paper Airplane Bootcamp – January 12, 2021 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm PST – $89

Sandy Roberts is back with another fun and educational class. This time, making adorable bugs that are electronic projects and origami combined.

Combine simple electronics with the centuries-old Japanese papercraft art of Origami. By adding LEDs and self-sticking motors we’re able to create 3D papercraft projects that move, light up, and blink! Explore art, design, engineering, and basic electronics as we craft together.

In this workshop, we’ll start by making a light-up firefly and butterfly as we build series and parallel circuits. Then use motors to make a cute ladybug and creepy spider that will wiggle around your workspace. Soon you’ll have a whole collection of fun buggy buddies!