As a result of COVID19, this past year has presented a magnitude of challenges to learning and education that has not been seen before. The sudden flip to a remote or hybrid model has made learning more difficult for some and nearly impossible for others, particularly those in low-income communities and communities of color.

I’ve seen this first hand in engaging with educators, students, parents and other caregivers who are doing their best to support the young people in their lives with opportunities to learn in ways that are hands-on and personally meaningful- expanding maker education is one significant way to do this.

Over the past few years, I’ve served as a Senior Program Fellow at Infosys Foundation USA, which supports maker and computer science education. Every year the Foundation hosts the Infy Maker Awards, which provides $10,000 grants and professional development support to schools and youth-serving organizations engaging students in making.

Students making at Sanger SAM Academy’s Community Science Workshop

We’ve had some incredible winners over the years, who are making a real impact in their communities, including SAM Academy, which has distributed more than 4,500 STEM kits in CA’s Central Valley and the Elementary Institute of Science, which runs the only drone pilot certification program specifically for young women in the U.S.